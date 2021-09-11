KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. 2,653,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,232. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

