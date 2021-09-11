Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.