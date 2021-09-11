Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report $617.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.00 million and the highest is $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kontoor Brands.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 41,095 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $7,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.