Kyle Hanson Sells 2,231 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.90 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.67.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WWW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

