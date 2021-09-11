Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.28 and last traded at $33.28. 12,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 8,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

LIFZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.