Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuwellis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NUWE opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.08. Nuwellis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

