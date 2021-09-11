Landbox Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Landbox has a market cap of $391,957.04 and approximately $187,377.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00070429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00127988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181365 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,209.89 or 0.99886484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.05 or 0.07116580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.57 or 0.00929208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

