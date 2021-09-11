Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Robert S. Miller Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Robert S. Miller bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.80 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

