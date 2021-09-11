Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Robert S. Miller Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Robert S. Miller bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.80 on Friday. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
