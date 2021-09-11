Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post sales of $96.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.40 million and the lowest is $96.50 million. Lantheus reported sales of $88.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $395.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.60 million to $398.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $478.95 million, with estimates ranging from $477.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.96. 236,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,645. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lantheus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

