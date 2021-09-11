Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 145,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

