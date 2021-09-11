LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter worth $2,775,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 38.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $99,447,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 64.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.88. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $352,070 over the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

