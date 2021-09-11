Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

LESL opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.62.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Leslie’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at $40,299,156.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,054,233.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock worth $411,193,201.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

