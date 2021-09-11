Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 283 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after buying an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

