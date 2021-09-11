Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 572 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.