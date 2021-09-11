Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

TCOM stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.