Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,389,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $247.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.