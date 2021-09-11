Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 440 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $142,070,000. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $68,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,506.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,128,000 after buying an additional 1,575,581 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AEO opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

