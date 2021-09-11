Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $107.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.64.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.