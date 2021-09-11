Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,737 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 509.3% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 26,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,826,000 after purchasing an additional 529,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DD stock opened at $70.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

