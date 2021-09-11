LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 142,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 275.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 123.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in LHC Group by 58.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LHCG shares. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.25.

LHCG stock opened at $176.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.12. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

