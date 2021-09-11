Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Shares of LBRT opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $635,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,206,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,425.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,120 shares of company stock worth $1,596,600. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 110,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,587 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,878,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

