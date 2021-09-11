Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.62.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $124.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.11. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $128.13.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

