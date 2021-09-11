Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limoneira has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.89 million, a PE ratio of -33.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,381 shares of company stock worth $114,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Limoneira by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Limoneira by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Limoneira by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

