Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,172 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,386,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.53. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

