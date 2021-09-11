Liquity Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $49.97 million and approximately $818,233.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $5.10 or 0.00011154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00067287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00130626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00184062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,677.44 or 0.99966770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,279.33 or 0.07176926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.39 or 0.00871885 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,688 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars.

