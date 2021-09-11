Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $714.10 million and $1.32 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00059339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00161918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

