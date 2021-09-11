Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $1,961.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,983.83 or 0.99533402 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 739,696,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.