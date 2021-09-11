Litecoin (LTC) Reaches Market Cap of $11.90 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $11.90 billion and $2.37 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $178.23 or 0.00394923 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,615 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

