Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre Sells 135 Shares

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00.

NYSE LAD opened at $331.76 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.52 and a 200-day moving average of $362.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.