Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced an annual dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.9481 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International has raised its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.