Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Shares of LOMA opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $854.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

