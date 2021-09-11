Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

LZAGY stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Featured Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonza Group (LZAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.