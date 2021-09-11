Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $70.55 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

