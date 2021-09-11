Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Neenah worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Neenah in the first quarter worth $272,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 92.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neenah by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after purchasing an additional 122,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.58 million, a P/E ratio of -217.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

