Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $580,000 Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,873 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,157,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,157,000 after buying an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,900,000 after buying an additional 16,569 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,067,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after buying an additional 130,809 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,928,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Steven Madden stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

