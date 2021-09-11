Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $502,000 in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Lifetime Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,508 shares of company stock worth $205,875 over the last quarter. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LCUT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

