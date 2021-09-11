Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,095 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Terminix Global in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other Terminix Global news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

