Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,989 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,989 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE:SAIC opened at $84.26 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $72.44 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.