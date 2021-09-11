Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 99,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $207.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.82 and its 200 day moving average is $177.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.41 and a fifty-two week high of $210.18.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.