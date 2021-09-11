Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in Asana by 26.8% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 237.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

ASAN stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.93. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $102.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $7,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,091,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,823,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $858,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,780,000 shares of company stock worth $121,888,100 and have sold 136,632 shares worth $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

