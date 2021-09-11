Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $473.00 at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $440.00 to $473.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.58 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

