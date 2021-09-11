Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 114 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock worth $18,417,272. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $647.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $596.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 771.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $439.76 and a one year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

