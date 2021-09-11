Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,277 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,549,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

