Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $130.89.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,987,135 shares of company stock worth $180,991,651. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

