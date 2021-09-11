Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in BlackRock by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $916.62. 332,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,296. The stock has a market cap of $139.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $903.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $842.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

