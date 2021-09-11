Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.09. 477,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,771. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.