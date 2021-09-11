Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,165,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 246,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $306,401,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of AJG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,635. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

