Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 118 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $289.94. The stock had a trading volume of 110,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.46. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.38 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.