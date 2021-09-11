Macquarie Group Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macquarie Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $8.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.01.

Shares of MQBKY opened at $127.19 on Thursday. Macquarie Group has a twelve month low of $83.85 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Earnings History and Estimates for Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.