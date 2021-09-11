Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after buying an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $70,510,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after purchasing an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.